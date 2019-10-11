TS ESI scam: Three more arrested

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the ESI scam arrested three more persons including pharmacist Lavanya, Teja Pharma Managing Director Rajeshwar Reddy and an outsourcing employee Pasha on Friday. With this, the total number of persons arrested by the ACB has gone up to 16.

Large-scale financial irregularities took place in purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries and ESI hospitals prompting the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department to conduct a detail probe.After receiving a report from the V&E department, the State government has ordered the ACB to book cases against those who were involved in the scam and arrest them. Accordingly, the ACB had arrested Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department Director Ch. Devika Rani, Joint Director K. Padma and others and remanded them to judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter