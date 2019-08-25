TS’ farmer-friendly schemes drawing global attention: Jagadish

By | Published: 12:38 am

Nalgonda: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to restore the past glory of the agriculture sector in Telangana attracted worldwide attention.

Attending as chief guest the swearing-in ceremony of Agricultural Market Committee, Miryalaguda, held on the premises of the market yard here, Jagdish said the State government accorded top priority to the agricultural sector and farmers’ welfare. The farmers’ investment support scheme, Rythu Bandhu, and insurance scheme, Rythu Bima, were some initiatives taken up by the government for their welfare. The efforts started yielding results by bringing changes in the lives of farmers, garnering widespread appreciation from across the world, Jagadish said.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao has had a clear idea for restoring the glory of the agriculture sector, which was severely neglected by earlier governments, from when he was leading the Telangana agitation. Rao is now implementing his plans after becoming Chief Minister, he said. He succeeded in ensuring 24-hour power supply to farmers within two years after taking the reins of the administration, Jagadish said. Congratulating the new market committee members, the Education Minister said the functioning of market committees should help farmers sell their crops at market yards.

MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy said the Chief Minister was working towards turning the popular slogan, ‘Rythe Raju’ (farmer is the king), into reality. He said the amount of Rythu Bandhu scheme for Kharif would be deposited in farmers’ accounts in a week. The agricultural market committee should act as coordinators between farmers and traders, he said.

Terming Chandrashekhar Rao as a farmers-partial Chief Minister, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said ryots were not facing seed shortage after TRS came to power in Telangana. During earlier governments, shortage of fertilizers and seed was one of the major problems in united Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said farmers in tail-end areas of the Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project were getting irrigation facility for two crops, thanks to the measures taken up by the State government. MLC Thera Chinnapu Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah attended the programme.

