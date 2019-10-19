TS Farmer suicides: Principal Secretary told to clear ex gratia payments

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Friday directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to effect the payment of ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh as per GO 173, to the families of 80 farmers who committed suicide in Nalgonda district. Nandyala Harinder had filed this writ plea in the form of public interest litigation challenging the nonpayment of ex gratia as per government order. The Bench expressed it dissatisfaction over the inaction of state even after four years of passing the order. Petitioner’s counsel Vasuda Nagaraj informed that of the 45 families which the government claims to have paid ex gratia, only 11 have received payments till now. The Chief Justice stated that unless the budget is sanctioned, the District Collector is helpless. The Bench voiced its concern for the families and reprimanded the state for seeking time again and again. The case was adjourned to November 1.

Society asked to execute sale deed

Justice MS Ramchander Rao imposed cost of Rs 2,000 on the occupant of a prime land in Jubilee Hills while allowing a contempt case to be filed by legal representatives of the original owners. A long drawn battle between the legal representatives of the original owners and rival claimant ended with the high court dismissing the claim of the rival claimant. Though the order was made in 2012, the successful land owners were not given possession. They moved the court for contempt. The Jubilee Hills society successfully pleaded that it was unwittingly caught in the crossfire between rival claimants and that it was willing to execute the sale deed in favour of the original owners as declared by the court. The judge disposed of the contempt observing that the petitioner will get police assistance if the contemnor does not voluntarily leave the land in question. The judge also made it clear that the Jubilee Hills society should execute the sale deed, if it has not done.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.