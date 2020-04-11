TS Film Chamber gives Rs 25 lakh to CM Relief Fund

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: In the war against coronavirus, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce came forward to do its bit to help the Telangana government.

Representatives of the film chamber met MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao and handed over the cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Telangana FDC chairman P Ram Mohan Rao, Film Chamber president K Murali Mohan Rao, Film Chamber secretary Sunil Narang, Abhishek Nama among others were present.

