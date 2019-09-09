TS first in per capita power consumption in country: KCR

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday revealed that the government had so far paid Rs 20,925 crore to the power sector for the supply of free power to farmers for 24 hours. “The government has taken the burden and cleared Rs 9,695 crore loan of DISCOMS under UDAY Scheme. The government also paid Singareni Collieries Rs 5,772 crore as dues to be paid by the electricity agencies. Also, from time to time, the government has been paying for the expenditure incurred for buying additional power when the demand was at its peak,” the Chief Minister said in his Budget speech in the State Assembly.

In the last five years, the State government had in all paid Rs 42,632 crore as financial assistance to the electricity organisations, he said. “Since there is uninterrupted and quality power supply for 24 hours, there is an increase in agriculture and industrial output. I proudly inform the House that in per capita power consumption, which is a very important indicator for growth, our State stood first in the country,” he said.

On the issue of encroachment on government lands, the Chief Minister said the relentless legal fight put up by the State government to free government lands from land-grabbers and to clear several cases pending in courts had started yielding good results.

“The government could get back its rightful ownership of land worth thousands of crore, and it can raise additional funds through sale of these lands in a phased manner. The government has decided to transfer these funds to SDF and to use them to meet any contingency arising in any department for meeting the needs of the people,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .