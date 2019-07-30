TS’ first WIM Sahajasri eyes WGM title by December

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Cholleti Sahajasri has created history by becoming the first Women International Master from Telangana State when she achieved the third and final IM norm in the Czech Republic Open recently.

Having achieved her first goal, the 23-year-old girl from Karimnagar now trains her sights on achieving the Women’s Grand Master title by December this year. With two IM norms under her belt before entering the tournament in Czech Republic, Sahajasri was confident of achieving her final norm in this tournament.

“I am feeling great to be first women from the State to become WIM. I was confident and determined to achieve my final IM norm. Now that I have done that, I am now focusing on achieving another two Grand Masters norms. I am hoping to become Women’s Grand Master by December this year,” said Sahajasri, who has 2223 rating points.

A woman chess player needs 2300 rating points for the WGM title along with three GM norms while men need 2400 rating points along with three GM norms. “There are six to seven tournaments lined up till December and I will pick and choose among them to play to achieve my target,” Sahajasri, who admires Magnus Carlsen.

What started as a hobby at the age of 7 along with carrom and other games, Saharasri was quick to choose chess as her career. “I started playing chess, carrom and other games with my father Sampath Reddy, who was a high school teacher in Karimnagar, for fun. But I competed in a few chess tournaments won titles. That made me realise that I was good in chess,” she quips.

She started training with coach A Kumar in Karimnagar before shifting her base to Hyderabad in 2009 to be under the guidance of LV Shivakumar. She trained with him for three years and then moved to coach Rama Raju Academy of Chess Education to train with coach Rama Raju in 2013. She then took a break to focus on her studies before rejoining Rama Raju in 2016 for a two-year period. She now trains on her own and takes classes from Israel coach Victor Mikhalevski.

“I take around 11 online classes in a month as it is very expensive. Apart from that, I spend five to six hours daily practicing on software and playing chess online. For the past four months, I trained on my own for this tournament,” she revealed.

The former under-10 title holder in World, Asian and Commonwealth Chess Championships in 2006, also has a bronze in under-14 Commonwealth Chess Championship. She won a bronze in under-13 category in nationals along with several medals in School Games competitions.

When asked about her dream, she said that she focuses on short terms goals and then move on to next one. “My current focus is only on achieving the GM title. Once I do that, I will set another target,” she concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter