TS gathering info on illiterate adults

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government started to prepare a comprehensive report on the number of illiterate persons aged above 18 years, following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call for ‘Each One-Teach One’.

District Collectors have been instructed to prepare the list during the second phase of Palle Pragathi which is scheduled to be launched across the State on Thursday. The programme will end on January 10.

During a teleconference with collectors on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said efforts must be made to collect information pertaining to illiterate adults and also improve the literacy rate under the ‘Each One-Teach One’ programme. A special campaign will be held to create awareness among illiterate adults about the importance of education.

“Rather than waiting till the last day of January 10, the list must be submitted on a daily basis from Thursday itself. A proforma has been sent to all districts for collecting relevant data pertaining to illiterate adults,” the Chief Secretary said. He wanted the Collectors to take the initiative and make the programme successful.

Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Vikas Raj, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials attended the teleconference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.