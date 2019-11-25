TS girl writes miniature of Preamble of Indian Constitution on strands of hair

By | Published: 9:39 pm 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: Tuesday, November 26 is celebrated across the country as National Law Day to commemorate the adoption of Indian constitution. Though many citizens might not be aware of the day, but a second-year LLB student Ramagiri Swarika, to mark the occasion, has written the preamble of the Constitution on strands of hair.

An accomplished miniature artist, Swarika quite painstakingly has written the well-known sentences of the preamble of the Constitution that starts with ‘WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, ….’ on thin fuzz of black hair. The youngster first collected the fine strands of hair and then pasted them together. Later, she used a fine brush and white paint to write the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

“Everybody remembers January 26 because Indian Constitution came into effect that day but November 26 is also an important day because India adopted the Constitution. I wanted to spread awareness among public about this day,” Ramagiri Swarika said.

Swarika said that she is also trying to meet Governor of Telangana and President of India to present her miniature work. The young artist recently received Rashtriya Puraskar award from North Delhi Cultural Academy as the first young women micro artist.

Talking about her micro art, Swarika says that one need to have loads of patience. “The work involves fine detailing and needs lots of focus. I use a lot of needles and many items like rice grains, hair, almonds, sesame and even tamarind seeds as my canvas,” she said.

