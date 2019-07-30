TS girls bag double bronze

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana sub-junior girls and junior girls won bronze medals in the National Tug of War Championship for girls at Govardhana Stadium, Railway Grounds, Agra on Tuesday.

In the sub-junior semis, the State team initially went down to Delhi 3-0 before winning the third place match by blanking Karnataka 3-0. In the junior girls semis, Maharashtra downed Telangana 2-1 in the semifinals. However, Telangana team came back well to register a 3-0 win over Delhi in the third place match.

