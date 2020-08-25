TS government misleading poor on 2BHK: Congress

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that the State government was misleading the poor on the issue of double bed room houses and demanded a white paper on the number of houses announced and constructed so far.

Narayana Reddy, in a statement here on Tuesday, alleged that not even 5 per cent of the 2,80,616 sanctioned double bedroom houses in 31 districts had been constructed and not even 1 per cent of the houses had been handed over to the beneficiaries. He said that a Minister recently announced that 4,358 two bedroom houses would be ready across 21 locations in Hyderabad and handed over to beneficiaries on Vijayadasami. “But GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan gives another figure,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .