TS government to auction Rajiv Swagruha assets, sets up high-powered committee

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will dispose all assets held by the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation including the properties at Bandlaguda and Pocharam through an open auction on a “as is where is” basis. The government constituted a high-powered committee of secretaries on Tuesday to work out the modalities for disposal of the properties.

A Government Order issued on Tuesday said the committee will be headed by Chitra Ramchandran, Special Chief Secretary, Housing Department, with K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance) and Aravind Kumar, Principal Secretary (MAUD) as members.

The then government in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007, considering the need for providing affordable housing to the urban middle class, announced the ‘Rajiv Swagruha’ housing scheme and a government company in the name of Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (APRSCL) under the Companies Act, 1956,was established to implement the housing scheme.

Accordingly, the new housing programme ‘Rajiv Swagruha’ was launched in all municipalities and municipal corporations of the State. The Corporation had chalked out ambitious plans for 32 projects consisting of about 46,565 housing units for a total of about 4 crore sft at an estimated cost of about Rs.8,504 crores. In all, 20 housing projects at a cost of Rs.6301.01 crores were grounded between 2008 and 2011 by mobilizing funds through bank loans, the GO said.

In 2011, Rajiv Swagruha faced severe financial crisis and all operations came to a standstill. A bailout package was recommended by a Group of Ministers and a high power committee headed by Chief Secretary. Accordingly, in 2013, a decision was taken to stop the works in “as is where is” condition and agreements with the contractors were foreclosed. By that time, an amount of Rs.1621.26 crores had been spent on the projects, which were all shut down, the GO said, adding: “All projects are hence incomplete and unfit for occupation in its current stage.”

On formation of Telangana State, the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation cleared bank loans along with interest by paying Rs.1071.39 crores with the support of State government and released all projects from mortgage.

In 2016, the government decided to allot the finished and semi-finished flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam to government employees with certain guidelines. However, superseding the 2016 orders, the government decided to dispose off all the assets of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation including the properties at Bandlaguda and Pocharam by conducting an open auction in a fair and transparent manner. The auction shall be conducted in a “as is where is” basis, duly fixing the upset price by taking the recommendations of a reputed consulting firm that is well acquainted with the real estate market, the GO added.

