TS Government to conduct enquiry into fire incident at Children’s Hospital

By | Published: 2:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, Dr. G. Srinivas Rao has set-up a team comprising of senior doctors to conduct a detailed enquiry into the fire accident at Shine Children’s Hospital, LB Nagar, which claimed the life a new born baby while three more have received burn injuries.

The enquiry team will be led by Additional Director (Leprosy) and will also include District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Rangareddy district. The team of senior doctors will submit the enquiry report within a day to the Director of Public Health.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter