TS governor distributes groceries to Gandhi Hospital staff

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan distributed grocery bags to sanitary workers, ward boys, lift boys and others working at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

Secretary to Governor Surendra Babu, Cyient chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, TS Red Cross chairman Prakash Reddy, TS Red Cross treasurer B Narsinga Rao and others participated in the distribution.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .