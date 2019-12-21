TS Governor for millets in mid-day meal schemes

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday urged the State government to promote millets in the mid-day meal schemes for schoolchildren.

Participating in the Retail Ratna Awards 2019 organised by The Hans India, the Governor also commented on the present economic situation in the country. She said it was a temporary set back and initiatives such as demonetisation and GST would take time to show results. The Government of India initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Mudra Loans’ were very helpful for retailers.

The Governor said she had completed 100 days in office and was very happy to attend this function to mark the occasion.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao also, who was also present at the function, appreciated the social causes that the newspaper took up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.