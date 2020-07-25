TS Governor lauds developer of Plasma/Blood donation app

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the effort of Masetty Saiveda Prakash for his efforts in successfully developing the ‘Aarogya Veda-Plasma/Blood donation app.”

In a video conference with the app developer, the Governor lauded his idea in networking the plasma donors and in facilitating the plasma donation to help in treating patients battling Covid-19.

The Governor called upon those who successfully came out of the Covid-19 and possessing enough antibodies to come forward to donate plasma to save the lives of serious patients through plasma therapy.

