TS Governor pushes for sustainable agriculture

Hyderabad: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala lauded Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu and termed it as a trendsetter. Delivering the convocation address at the fourth convocation of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University on Thursday, he said Telangana is showing the way in water management with irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and Mission Kakatiya.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in her Chancellor’s speech said with series of initiatives in irrigation, agriculture and other allied sectors, Telangana is fast emerging as the rice bowl of India. She lauded measures like Kaleshwaram project, Mission Kakatiya, aquaculture, Rythu Bandhu etc. The Governor exhorted the young passing out graduates, doctorates, and agricultural scientists to take up interdisciplinary research to promote sustainable agriculture.

“Though we could improve our food grains production tremendously with the Green Revolution, we have started overusing the chemical fertilizers and pesticides thus harming the soil and environment and compromising on sustainability. It is high time to integrate the traditional wisdom and technology to ensure both sustainable agriculture and food security,” she said.

As the Chancellor of the university, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conferred an honorary doctorate on Govinda Rajulu and also awarded doctoral degrees to 30 successful scholars, and presented 12 gold medals to the winners in UG courses and 10 gold medals to the winners in PG courses.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Prof V Praveen Rao presented the annual report on the occasion.

During the convocation, 104 candidates, including 30 PhDs and 74 PG degrees in different disciplines, were awarded the degrees. With regards to undergraduate programmes, 603 students were awarded degrees in the faculties of Agriculture (403), Agricultural Engineering (85) & Community Science (115). The PJTSAU Outstanding Student Gold Medal was presented to Medishetty Anuhya for her excellent overall performance in varied activities at the undergraduate level across all faculties of the university.

The university awarded Professor Mohammed Taskeen Ali Niazee Gold Medal to Meena MR for securing the highest overall grade point average among all the disciplines of MSc Agriculture.

