TS govt appoints Rajat Kumar as Administrative Member of river boards

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday appointed Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development, Rajat Kumar as Administrative Member in Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board from Telangana State.

The order supersedes the government’s earlier order issued on November 25, 2019, appointing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in that position.

The river boards are headed by a chairperson and comprise two members to be nominated by each of the successor States (Telangana and AP), one technical officer not below the rank of chief engineer and an administrative member to represent the States concerned.

The board will also have one expert nominated by the Central government, a full-time member secretary, also appointed by the Central government.

