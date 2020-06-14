TS govt callous in treating Covid patients: Laxman

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government has been callous in extending quality treatment to the Covid affected, alleged former BJP State president K Laxman.

In a letter to Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, he alleged that the State was lax in containing the spread of coronavirus, in equipping hospitals with requisite number of with ventilators, oxygen cylinders, N95 masks, PPE kits for the front line warriors.

He requested the Minister to send a high-power delegation urgently and to explore the possibility of a virtual meeting with the State Health Minister and heads of all medical departments and hospitals identified for covid treatment to assess the situation personally.

“Although the Union government has been advising the States on how to go about testing patients with symptoms and track the chain of affected patients, Telangana has been utterly negligent in following the advisory leading to the rampant spread of the virus,” he said, adding that he was intrigued by the fact that Telangana was not allowing ICMR-permitted private labs and hospitals to test.

“In a bizarre case, a certain lab in Hyderabad conducted a test on a covid suspect in compliance with the High court order but the government booked a case and seized the lab,” he said. He also mentioned about the immense pressure on Gandhi hospital being the only covid designated hospital in the State. He pointed out that the State was taking up very limited number of tests.

