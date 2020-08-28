TS govt committed to welfare of weavers: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar said that the State has embarked on developing textile industry in Sircilla, Pochampalli, Gadwal and Warangal in a big way with the help of modern technology

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Handlooms KT Rama Rao was taking the textile industry forward in a planned manner, giving utmost attention to the welfare of weavers in the State.

Addressing a two-day webinar on “Make in India approach for textile industry: The global perspective ,” organized by the Institute of Engineers (India) (IEI) as chief guest from Delhi on Friday, Vinod Kumar said the government was giving utmost importance to the welfare of the weavers in the State and at the same time making efforts to provide new skills so that they can excel in their profession.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Handlooms Minister the weavers have yearlong work in their hands. The government ordered Rs 500 crore worth cloth material for Batukamma , Ramzan and Christmas from Sircilla weavers,” he said. He reminded that the weavers of Pochampalli and Sircilla resorted to suicides during the combined rule and the TRS party has created a special fund of Rs 50 lakh to help the weavers in distress. He said that the lives of weavers improved a lot after formation of the State.

Vinod Kumar said that the State has embarked on developing textile industry in Sircilla, Pochampalli, Gadwal and Warangal in a big way with the help of modern technology. He said that the huge employment opportunities will be created for local youth through the apparel park in erstwhile Warangal district. He pointed out that KT Rama Rao has already appealed to the center to grant more apparel and textile parks to the State. The Planning Board Vice Chairman has urged the experts in the webinar to give suggestions for the development of the sector in the State.

President of IEI Narendra Singh , Chairman IEI G Rameshwar Rao, textile experts Ramana Naik Banothu, ,K Kavitha, and PL Panda took part in the webinar.

