TS govt ensuring transparency in implementation of welfare schemes: Gutha

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said the State government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner, something that was lacking during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Distributing Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques amounting to Rs 4,75,500 to 14 beneficiaries at his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said the commitment of the State government in implementation of welfare scheme irrespective of political affiliations had made it a model for other States in the country. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is taking measures to ensure transparency in implementation of welfare schemes,” he said, adding that development of Telanagana State was in full swing as per the aspirations of the people.

Terming CMRF as a gift to the poor people, he pointed out that crores of rupees have been given to the needy particularly for the purpose of medical treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .