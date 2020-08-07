TS Govt exempts MSMEs, street vendors from paying stamp duty to avail loans

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The State government with a view to unburden Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and street vendors from paying stamp duty on various instruments executed by them to avail loans from banks and other financial institutions, has decided to remit the stamp duty in full, payable for loans availed by them under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line Scheme (GESL), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) and PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi.

The decision comes in the wake of directions issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue notification exempting MSMEs and street vendors from paying stamp duty. The issue came up during a video conference conducted by the Chief Secretary with district collectors, lead district managers, District Industries Centres general managers and municipal commissioners on performance of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” scheme for MSMEs and street vendors on August 6. Senior managers of all major banks and municipal administration attended that meeting.

Bankers and Collectors pointed out that MSMEs and street vendors are facing difficulty in paying stamp duty of Rs 1,000 and Rs 400 each respectively. Accordingly, Chief Secretary issued a GO on Friday which will benefit more than one lakh MSMEs and about 3.5 lakh street vendors.

Street vendors will get a loan of Rs. 10,000 each at a very low interest rate without any guarantee or collateral. The total benefit to the street vendors is likely to be Rs 350 crore. Similarly, MSME sector may get loan support to the tune of Rs 7,300 crore in two Atmanirbhar Bharat Schemes, the GECL and CGSSD. The government order will be in operation from August 7, 2020, till October 31,2020.

The MSMEs and street vendors expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for this exemption. Similarly bankers have assured that the full remission of stamp duty will ensure better and faster implementation of the schemes. They said that the government decision will be a great help to small businesses in this times of Covid 19.

