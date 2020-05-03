TS govt issues guidelines for opening construction sites

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to allow construction work where workers are available on site, as per the Central government’s directions, and issued “Standard Operating Procedure” on Saturday. Any violation of these orders will be punishable as per rules.

Principal Secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar in his orders said there should be daily monitoring and briefing sessions at a meeting hall to be arranged at the site. There must be mandatory thermal scanning for everyone entering and exiting the construction site to check body temperature. There should be a provision for water, soap, hand wash and sanitiser at all entry and exit points and common areas, including specific locations on higher floors.

It was ordered that everyone entering the site area, including construction labour must wear face masks. Hand gloves should be used by workers handling material coming from outside. All reusable equipment should be thoroughly cleaned.

Strict ban on gutka

There will be a strict ban on gutka, tobacco, paan etc. on site and spitting in common area is strictly prohibited. Food should be consumed at designated areas and entire construction area must be disinfected on daily basis. There will be a total ban on non-essential visitors to the construction site, and a doctor should visit the site periodically. A list of hospitals permitted to treat the workers on site must be displayed at the site.

Mandatory health check-up

Signage in local languages spelling out safety measures must be on display. Strict action will be taken on rumour mongers. In case any person was found with Corona symptoms, he or she must be transferred to King Koti hospital by calling 108 or 104 for ambulance. Before resuming work on day one there must be a mandatory medical check-up for all the workers. It was also directed that all workers must carry a photo ID with them all the time.

Staggered entry

Construction firms were told to stagger the starting time to avoid rush at the gates. Shaking hands is strictly prohibited. Workers will not be allowed to share food and to touch garbage or biodisposable bags. It was also advised to wipe down interiors and door handles of construction vehicles or machines with disinfectant prior to use.

