TS govt to issue Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques on wedding day

Hyderabad: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar has said that the government is keen on handing over the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the family of the girl getting married on the day of marriage itself. He said that the government has so far handed over 1,100 crore to beneficiaries during the lockdown period.

Attributing the delay in few cases due to time due to verification, the Minister said that the government will consider the request of issuing the cheque in the name of the girl undergoing a love marriage against the wishes of her family as the cheque will be issued in favour of the mother of the bride.

Giving details of the scheme during question hour at the State Assembly on Wednesday , Gangula Kamalakar said that 7,14,575 families have benefitted from the scheme and government has spent Rs 5,556 crore on this scheme , since its inception. While BC welfare department has helped 3,04,206 families spending Rs2,523.68 crore, the Minority welfare department helped 1,62,079 families with Rs Rs 1,197.65 crore, ST welfare department helped 94,193 families with Rs 701 crore , and the SC welfare department distributed Rs 1134 crore to 1,54,097 families.

Replying to the questions of members Haripriya Banoth, Padma Devender Reddy, Ajmera Rekha and Ravishanker Sunke, the Minister said that the government has district and constituency wise details of the number of beneficiaries of the scheme and assured them that the cheque for Rs 1,00,116 will be handed over to the family on the day of wedding. “This is a promise made by the Chief Minister and cheque will be issued immediately after the details are entered into the system. The government has already allowed Aadhar in lieu of a birth certificate,” he said.

