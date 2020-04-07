TS Govt orders collection of gunny bags from ration dealers, rice millers

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: Calling for collection of Gunny Bags on war footing to use them for paddy procurement, Chairman Civil Supplies Corporation Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday directed officers to confiscate all the gunny bags available with the ration dealers and rice millers in the State. He made it clear that not even one single bag should be wasted as all the bags will be required to meet the demand arising out of a bumper crop this yasangi. The government will now pay Rs 2 extra on every Gunny bag to be collected from these sources taking the price per unit to Rs 18.

Srinivas Reddy, who has held a review meeting here with the concerned officials, said that over 20 crore Gunny bags will be required but the lock down in place all over the country is making it difficult to procure them from states like West Bengal. He said that the problem of transportation has compounded the problem. He explained that tough measures are needed to meet the demand for the bags when the paddy comes to centers for procurement.

Setting a target of recovering old gunny bags from the dealers and millers the Chairman said that more can be gathered from the gunny bag suppliers by sorting out transportation bottlenecks with the concerned authorities, He said that Commissioner Civil Supplies will be ready to sort out any issue regarding transportation of old gunny bags. “Call for meeting with dealers and rice millers and start collecting the gunny bags by forming special teams. Monitor the progress every day,’ he said.

He suggested that the bags collected from the sources can be stored in schools, Gram Panchayat office or community halls located near the paddy procurement centers. He reminded officials that the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for paddy procurement and there is dearth of money for payment to the dealers and rice millers. He said that there are around 60 lakh gunny bags available with the Ration dealers who have received them as part of 12 kilograms free rice supply and they must be immediately recovered from the dealers.

It was also decided that Additional Collectors will supervise the transportation of Gunny bags from other states.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .