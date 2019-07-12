TS govt permits recruitment to 1,698 posts in Jyotiba Phule Society

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday accorded permission for recruitment to 1,698 vacant posts in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Of the total posts, 1,071 are of Trained Graduate Teachers, while there are 119 posts each for Physical Education Teachers, Librarians, craft/Art/Music Instructors, Staff Nurses, 110 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist, 36 Principals and five Junior Assistants.

The government in its order entrusted the job of recruiting to these vacant posts to the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board.

