TS Govt releases Rs 10 crore for Chintamadaka village

By | Published: 1:59 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday released Rs 10 crore for completion of development works in Chintamadaka village of Siddipet district.

The funds released under Special Development Fund, were allocated in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to his native village of Chintamadaka soon.

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao along with District Collector P Venkatram Reddy and other officials has been monitoring the development works on a regular basis. On Tuesday, they held a review meeting and ensured that all works were completed within the stipulated time. The officials have been interacting with the villagers to resolve their pending problems needed to be addressed by the State government.

Recently, Chandrasekhar Rao called up Chintamadaka sarpanch B Hamsakethan Reddy over phone and informed him about his visit to the village along with his family. He inquired about problems faced by the villagers and promised comprehensive development of the village.

Accordingly, the officials visited the village and took up development works. The construction of drains as well as double-road is nearing completion. The Chief Minister also promised 100 double-bedroom houses and employment opportunities for the locals. The officials also are making necessary arrangements for development of greenery and maintain cleanliness in the village.

