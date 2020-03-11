TS govt releases strike period salaries of RTC employees

By | Published: 1:26 pm 2:20 pm

Hyderabad: The state government has released salaries of the RTC employees for the strike period.

In accordance with the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the finance department has issued orders releasing Rs 235 crore, salary amount of the RTC employees during their strike period.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter