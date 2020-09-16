TS govt suspends RDO, Dy Tahsildar for forging signature

They allotted land to ex-servicemen at Kazipally village by forging late Tahsildar’s signature

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Sangareddy: The Revenue Divisional Officer, Kamareddy, and the Superintendent (Deputy Tahsildar) in Medak Collectorate were suspended by the government on charges of forging the signature of a late Tahsildar, for allotting land to ex-servicemen at Kazipally village of Jinnaram mandal.

According to officials, Parameshwar worked as Tahsildar in Jinnaram Mandal in 2007 and died over seven years ago. Narendar, who worked as Tahsildar in Jinnaram in 2013, forged the signature of Parmeshwar to show that the 20-acre land was allotted to four ex-servicemen in 2007 by tampering with the land records. Narayana was Narendar’s deputy in 2013 in Jinnaram.

When the four ex-servicemen — Uppu Ranganayakulu-Thota Venkateshwarlu-Nageshwar Rao and M Madusudhan — approached Sanagreddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao seeking a no-objection certificate in 2019, the Collector was taken by surprise.

Since the Kazipally area comes under no assignment area, the Collector ordered an inquiry to know how the assignment committee allotted the land to these four persons. It was found that Narendar and Narayana had forged the signature of Parameshwar besides tampering with the land records.

Hanumantha Rao submitted a report to the Chief Secretary and other officials concerned. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders suspending the RDO and Superintendent on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the officials to initiate departmental action against Kajzipally VRO Venkateshwarlu, Jinnaram RI Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Surveyor Linga Reddy, Senior Assistant RM Eswarappa and Superintendent Sahadev, who supported the tainted officials in their crime.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .