TS Govt to encourage rearing of country chicken: Harish

By | Published: 12:41 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said government aims to make Chinnagundlavelly a country chicken meat, eggs and chicks exporting village.

Addressing the villagers after inaugurating a country chicken farm at Chinnagundlavelly village on Tuesday evening, Rao said they would distribute country chicken chicks to each and every household to encourage rearing of country chicken since meat and eggs were in great demand. Rao said he wanted to see the women of Chinnagundlavelly export country chicken and eggs to Hyderabad to earn handsome income every month.

Saying that they could make more profit by running country chicken farm, Rao said they wanted to improve the livelihoods of people by encouraging them to take up country chicken farming.

While the Schedule Caste’s would be given chicks for free, Rao said the BCs and OCs would be given the chicks under various schemes. He called upon the women of Chinnagundlavelly to join hands to make their village a centre for country chicken meat, eggs and chicks production in Telangana.

“We saw how people of the village unitedly raised their voice before Sri Krishna Commission, constituted by Centre to understand the views of people on formation of Telangana State. Now, it is time to join hands to make the village a model in country chicken farming,” Rao said in an inspiring speech.

To meet the local needs, Rao said they would set up a veterinary centre at Chinnagundlavelly. Rao elaborated various development works taken by the government to improve the infrastructure facilities at the village. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Director of National Meat Research Centre (NMRC) Vaidyanathan, Senior Scientists Basva Reddy and Rama Krishna; Director, SERP, Anantham and others were present.

