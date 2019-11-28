TS govt to extend subsidised onions to all Rythu Bazaars in Greater Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, which launched a sale of onions for Rs 40 per kg per person at Rythu Bazaars in Mehdipatnam and Saroornagar on Wednesday, will extend the offer to other Rythu Bazaars in the Greater Hyderabad area and later to the rest of the State.

The initiative received good response from people at both the Rythu Bazaars as the produce got sold out in a few minutes after its launch on Wednesday evening. While both the Rythu Bazaars will supply onions weighing two tonnes each, onions will be supplied to consumers by setting up a separate stall. Consumers must produce their Aadhaar card for identification and buy onions at a discounted rate between 4 pm and 7 pm every day.

Meanwhile, the government is also placing an intent to the Central government for the supply of a total of 500 tonnes of onions for five weeks (100 tonnes per week) from its imported Egyptian stock. The State already entered into an agreement with local traders for the supply of onions at Rs 40 per kg to Rythu Bazaars after holding talks with them on Tuesday. The government will bear the labour and transport expenses for supplying these onions to Rythu Bazaars.

