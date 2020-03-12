TS Govt to set up 4,000 procurement centres for paddy farmers: Kamalakar

By | Published: 11:06 pm 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government was expecting a bumper paddy yield this yasangi and arrangements, such as setting up of nearly 4,000 paddy procurement centres (PPC) for the convenience of farmers, were being made, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar said in the Council on Thursday.

The Minister emphasised that the government was focused on curbing the sale of paddy from other States at the PPCs. He further said about 46.69 lakh metric tonnes of the crop were procured in kharif 2019-20 through 3,670 PPCs. This time with paddy cultivation taken up in vast areas across Telangana, a bumper yield was expected in yasangi, almost double than that of kharif, he said.

Responding to a question by TRS MLC A Lalitha, the Minister said if required, more than 4,000 PPCs will be set up at all districts headquarters for the convenience of farmers, against the 3,670 PPCs set up during kharif. More importantly, measures will be taken to make farmers sell paddy at their respective PPCs as a means to curb sale from other States, the Minister said.

Explaining further, Kamalakar said the 46.69 lakh metric tonnes was procured through the Online Paddy Procurement System (OPMS) for an amount of Rs 8,555.97 crore, and almost the entire amount was credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts, save for a minor balance of Rs 6.20 crore. Even this balance would be cleared in a couple of days, he said.

