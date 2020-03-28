TS Govt to supply milk upto 5 PM through online portals, retailers

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, led to reduction of milk consumption in the State by four lakh litres. As against daily consumption of 68 lakh litres earlier, people are now consuming 64 lakh litres. In Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Area alone, the milk consumption had witnessed huge decline by three lakh litres from 30 lakh litres to 27 lakh litres.

The officials attributed the sudden decline in milk consumption to refusal of delivery boys to deliver milk packets at the doorsteps of their customers, fearing night curfew. After the managements of various dairies took up the issue with Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the latter directed the officials to tie-up with online delivery companies like Swiggy and Big Basket to fill the gap and ensure that customers have access to milk.

In an extensive review meeting with the representatives of various dairies here on Saturday, the Minister said the government was ready to take all measures and avoid any problem for smooth supply of milk and other dairy products to people. He stated that milk and other dairy products were part of essential commodities, but the police permitted to operation of milk and dairy products supply only between 5 am and 9 am. “On behalf of the State government, we will direct the police authorities concerned to permit supply of milk and other dairy products to retail outlets till 5 pm,” he assured.

Srinivas Yadav warned the retailers against selling milk for a higher price than maximum retail price permitted and stated that criminal cases will be filed against such vendors under the Preventive Detention Act. Milk suppliers have been instructed to follow the dress code to avoid any problem from the police as the lockdown is in effect. Similarly, the managers of the dairies were told to issue identity cards to their staff. “In case of any problems in supply and distribution of milk, the dairy operators can contact the Control Room (040-23450624). The State government is ready to provide complete support on its behalf to ensure supply of essential commodities to people,” he added.

Principal Secretary for Animal Husbandry Anitha Rajendran, director Laxmareddy, and other officials along with the representatives of Heritage, Jersey, Dodla, Thirumala, Amul, Karimnagar, Musqati, Mother Dairy and Mukunda Dairy attended the meeting.