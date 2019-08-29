TS holds potential for inland aquaculture and boost exports

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), under the Commerce Ministry, had recently signed an MoU with the Telangana Government for setting up a multi-species aquaculture centre and formulating a cage culture policy for promoting export-oriented aquaculture in the water bodies of the State, said MPEDA Chairman KS Srinivas.

Telangana holds immense potential in developing inland aquaculture and can significantly boost exports in the future, said.

Announcing the fifth edition of Aqua Aquaria India, which will be held from August 30 to September 1 at Hitex, he said MPEDA is working for encouraging diversification and intensification of aquaculture in a sustainable manner. The event will be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The theme for the event will be ‘Taking Blue Revolution to India’s Hinterland,’ he said.

During the event, the Vice President will launch Artemia, the live feed developed by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture, a society under MPEDA, under the Make in India programme. Artemia or brine shrimp is widely used in shrimp and fish hatcheries and is presently the demand is met through imports. Around 300 tonne of Artemia in dried cyst form worth Rs 250 crore are imported by India annually from countries like USA and China, the official said.

Aqua Aquaria India 2019 offers a platform for all stakeholders to deliberate aspects of aquaculture and ornamental fish. It will also provide an update on developments in aquaculture practices and ornamental fish breeding and rearing technology.

India is the second largest aquaculture producer in the world. It is the largest exporter of shrimp to USA, the second largest exporter of shrimp to Europe and the third largest exporter of shrimp to Japan. India’s seafood exports have grown exponentially with the country shipping over 1.4 lakh million metric tonne seafood worth $ 6.8 billion (about Rs 47,600 crore) during 2018-19. The exports were propelled by increased aquaculture production particularly that of whiteleg shrimps (Litopenaeus vannamei). MPEDA has set a target of $15 billion (Rs 1.05 lakh crore) for seafood exports for the year 2024.

Around 5,000 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event where more than 200 stalls would display various production and harvest technologies, machinery and accessories in ornamental fishery sectors, he said. A seafood festival will also be organised on the sidelines of the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter