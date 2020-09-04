TS Hospitals association demands Rs. 1 cr aid for kin of health staff

The president of THANA, TS, Dr Ashok Reddy said that at present ex-gratia is being provided to health care workers only from government hospitals, but private practitioners are also equally sharing the responsibility of managing Covid patients

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, Telangana State (THANA – TS) in a virtual executive committee meeting on Thursday have unanimously passed a resolution requesting the State Government and the Centre to grant an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, either independently or jointly, to doctors and other health care workers who died due to Covid-19 in private hospitals.

The president of THANA, TS, Dr Ashok Reddy said that at present ex-gratia is being provided to health care workers only from government hospitals. “Private practitioners are also equally sharing the responsibility of managing Covid patients. They are at even more risk of getting infected because of services being extended to non-Covid patients,” he said.

The THANA office bearers also expressed their concern over allegations of financial exploitation of Covid-19 patients. “Though the issue concerns mainly to corporate hospitals, it is in general creating an adverse image of the entire profession and has caused trust deficit,” they said.

The association urged Bio-medical Waste Management (BWM) service providers not to insist on full payment during the lockdown period. The THANA will take-up the issue with the authorities and convince BWM services not to charge between April and July and charge 50 per cent from August till the situation is normalised.

