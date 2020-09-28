TS Housing Board to submit detailed report on its properties to govt

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy seeks report on Housing Board properties

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy sought a detailed report on the properties belonging to the Telangana State Housing Board from the officials concerned within one week.

The report will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for further action in an attempt to improve the Housing Board operations.

In a review meeting at the Housing Board’s office here on Monday, the Minister wanted the properties to be categorised into vacant lands, plots, buildings, residential, office and commercial spaces as per their locations. He also sought an inventory with details of lands, their extent, value and current status.

“We must identify non-performing assets and those in usage. An action plan should be prepared to deal with lands involved in legal disputes,” he said.

Prashanth Reddy emphasised the need to increase the Housing Board properties which will in turn improve revenues for the State government. He also asked them to prepare a list of issues plaguing the Housing Board and resolve them by holding weekly meetings.

Principal Secretary for Housing Sunil Sharma, Housing department chief engineer Srinivas and other officials from the Housing Board were present.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .