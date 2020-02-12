TS-ICET notification on March 6

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) 2020 notification for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by colleges in the State will be issued on March 6.

The online submission of application form will commence from March 9 and last date to apply without late fee is April 30. The CET committee of the TSICET met here on Wednesday and issued a detailed schedule.

The application fee for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates is Rs. 450 and Rs. 650 for others and the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 500 is May 6. Candidates who successfully submit applications can download their hall tickets from May 14.

The entrance test will be conducted on May 20 and 21, a preliminary key announced on May 27 and candidates can submit objections on the key till June 1. The final key and results will be announced on June 12.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter