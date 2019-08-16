TS-ICET: Over 5,000 MBA seats vacant

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: More than 5,000 MBA convener seats were left vacant after the first phase of Telangana State–Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) 2019 web counselling. The Commissionerate of Technical Education on Friday released seat allotment orders for candidates who participated in the first phase web counselling.

According to details, out of 22,027 convener seats in 277 MBA colleges in the State, 17,011 were allotted to candidates. In the case of MCA programme, 1,765 seats were allotted out of 1,913 available seats in 37 colleges including government and private ones.

This year, nearly half of the candidates who qualified in the TS-ICET did not take part in the web counselling. While 41,004 students had qualified in the entrance examination, 20,334 participated in the verification of certificates, and of them 19,972 candidates exercised web options seeking a seat. A total of 157 colleges received 100 per cent seat allotment this year.

Candidates who were allotted seats have to self-report and pay tuition fee through the website https://tsicet.nic.in on or before August 21 failing which provisional allotment would be cancelled automatically. TS-ICET convenor Navin Mittal said candidates have to report at the allotted college after final phase of counselling.

