TS implementing crop booking system to plan for market of produce

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has said that the State has introduced crop booking system where a farmer’s land in a cluster (5000 acres) is monitored season-wise and also crop-wise. The officials would collect and analyse crop and yield data so that the overall demand and supply scenario of the entire state could be understood to facilitate marketing. Based on the data collected, the government would decide how much of the produce would be reserved for local consumption and how to be sold and to whom it should be sold.

Replying to queries in the Legislative Council here on Friday during the question hour, the Minister said 1,31,50,000 acres were under cultivation as suggested by the government. Under the regulated cropping pattern, horticutural crops were in 9.57 lakh acres, cotton in 59.70 lakh acres, paddy in 50.61 lakh acres, red gram in 10.67 lakh acres, soybean in 3.95 lakh acres, moong dal in 1.54 lakh acres, jowar in 1.34 lakh acres and maize in 2.19 lakh acres.

“Maize crop was discouraged this year because there was a surpluss stock to the tune of 300 million tons available in the international market which might affect the prices drastically,” he said explaining the advantage of crop booking. Her said that Telangana was mostly self-sufficient in nine types of horticultural crops and there was a shortfall in 11 types of fruits and vegetables. He said that the government was planning to encourage cultivation of pulses.

Answering a question by Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy on the disbursements of Rytu Bandhu in the past two years, the Minister said that Rs 28,299.16 crore was distributed under the scheme and said that 50.20 lakh farmers in 2018 Vaanakalam, 40.13 lakh farmers in 2018 Yasangi, 51.61 lakh farmers in 2019 Vaanakalam, 42.42 lakh farmers in 2019 Yasangi and 57.90 lakh farmers in 2020 Vaanakalam have been given the Rytu Bandhu assistance.

Speaking on Telangana Sona variety of paddy, he said that the acreage under the fine variety of rice has increased to 10 lakh acres from 4 lakh acres. He said that the 125 day duration crop is giving an yield of 6.30 tons per hectare which is more than any fine rice varieties in the State. He informed the members that out of the 2601 rytu vedikas being built in the State only nine were complete in all aspects and the remaining will be completed by Dasara festival.

Replying to a question asked by Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy about RCC roof for rytu vedikas, the Minister said that the rytu vedikas were built with a tin roof so that there will be no columns in between obstructing the view of the farmers. He said that 350 farmers can be seated in these Rytu Vedikas where information will be disseminated in four different ways, digital, audio, video and direct demonstrations.

