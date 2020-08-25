TS initiatives to strengthen rural economy: Talasani

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Nalgonda: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the State government had been extending financial help to caste-based professions like fishermen, shepherds and others to strengthen rural economy in the State.

Speaking after releasing fishlings into Teenam Cheruvu at Bhongir, Srinivas Yadav said that it was right to release fishlings as the reservoirs and irrigation tanks were brimming with water. In addition to agriculture, the State government had taken up scheme to support dairy, fisheries and poultry sectors, he added.

He said the State government had extended investment support to all the eligible farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme and brought all the farmers who have even one gunta of land, under Ryhu Bheema insurance scheme. “Telangana is the only state in the country to purchase all the crops produced in 1.02 crores land by the farmers in the last crop season,” he said, adding that there was no break in developmental works and welfare schemes even during the Covid-19 pandemic time.

Stating that food processing units would also be set up in the State for the benefit of shepherds and fishermen, the Minister announced that the second phase of subsidized Sheep Distribution Programme will be taken up soon. Animal Health Card system would also be introduced in the State, he added.

Earlier, he distributed the Kisan Credit Cards for dairy farmers. District Collector Anitha Ramachandran, Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy and others were also present.

