TS intermediate advance supplementary exam results announced

Hyderabad: Over 64 per cent of candidates, out of 3,00,607 students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations of the first year regular and vocational courses, have passed the exams. The results were declared by Board of Intermediate Education secretary A Ashok here on Wednesday.

A total of 2,86,098 students appeared for exams in regular courses, out of which 1,86,460 passed. Among the students who cleared the examinations in regular courses, 1.00,636 candidates got ‘A’ grade, 41,835 got ‘B’ grade, 25,547 secured ‘C’ grade and 18,422 got ‘D’ grade.

Out of 1,38,166 girls who took the examinations in regular courses, 96,883 have passed translating the pass percentage to 70.1. Similarly 60.5 per cent of boys cleared the exams out of 1,47,932 who attended the tests that were conducted from June 7 to 14.

The cumulative pass percentage in the regular courses has come down to 69.6 per cent this year from 72.32 per cent last year. Ashok said junior college principals can collect the marks register and memorandum of marks from district intermediate education officers from July 30.

Candidates can apply for re-verification and re-counting by paying Rs.600 and Rs.100 respectively through the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in on or before July 31. Discrepancies, if any, found in the memorandum of marks can be referred to the Board through principals concerned on or before August 22.

The results have been made available on https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, www.bie.telangana.gov.in, www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in, and http://examresults.ts.nic.in.

