TS-iPASS drawing investments in Khammam

By | Published: 12:42 am

Khammam: Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) has paved the way towards an investor friendly environment for setting up new industrial units and employment generation in the district.

The District Collector RV Karnan informed that as many as 161 new industrial units were granted permission under TS iPASS in Khammam in the current financial year. After hoisting national flag here on Sunday he presented a report on the progress of the district and said entrepreneurs have made Rs 391.23 crore investments which benefitted nearly 1669 persons.

Similarly, SC/ST and persons with disabilities (PwDs) were given an incentive of Rs 11.05 crore for 152 industrial units. As part fisheries development activities about 379.45 lakh fish seeds released into 988 tanks across the district.

In order to create space to store agriculture produce 12 warehouses with 60 thousand metric tonne capacity have been constructed by spending an amount of Rs 36 crore at various places in Khammam, Karnan informed.

Towards promotion of drip irrigation Rs 85.52 crore was being spent in the year 2019-20, he said adding that horticulture crops were being grown in 11, 14, 175 acres in the district. Rythu Bhima has benefitted as many 1110 families and Rs 52.50 crore handed over to the nominees.

Under Mission Bhagiratha as many as 554 over head tanks were built, 2165 kilometres long pipelines were laid and 2.73 lakh tap connections were given. 370 habitations in Palair segment and 397 habitations in Wyra segment were being supplied water daily, the Collector informed.

Referring Palle Pragathi programme, Karnan noted that 584 villages in the district have witnessed qualitative development during month long activities from Sep 5 to Oct 6, 2019.

At Kothagudem the District Collector Rajath Kumar Saini hoisted the flag and presented a report on the development of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The Collectors in both the districts presented merit certificates to best employees and elected members.

