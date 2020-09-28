TS irrigation dream taking shape: Bhongir MLA

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pylla Sekhar Reddy on Tuesday said the efforts of the State government to provide irrigation to every acre of cultivable land was taking shape, changing the lives of farmers in the State.

He said Pedda Cheruvu at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district was overflowing for the first time in 11 years after receiving the Godavari water from the Gandamalla reservoir.

The MLA performed a pooja to the overflowing Godavari water at Pedda Cheruvu and expressed happiness over farmers of the area getting irrigation facility.

Sekhar Reddy said in addition to providing irrigation facility to farmers through canals, the State government was also filling village tanks in non-ayacut areas. It had become possible only due to the restoration of chain tanks and feeder channels under Mission Kakatiya. With irrigation tanks brimming, the groundwater level too had improved in non-ayacut areas, helping farmers dependent on bore wells.

He reminded that the initiatives taken up by the State government in the last six years had brought past glory to farmers as well as the agriculture sector.

