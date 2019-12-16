TS launches Balamrutham Plus to tackle malnourishment among children

By | Published: 4:32 pm 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: To address issues of acute malnourishment among children, Balamrutham Plus, developed by the State Women and Child Welfare department in association with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), was launched here on Monday.

Minister for Women & Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod formally launched the unique and healthy food pack for children in the age group of 0-7 years at a function on the NIN campus which was also attended by Health Minister E.Rajender and UNICEF Chief Field Office for Southern States, Meital Rusdia.

As a pilot project, Balamrutham Plus will first be implemented in Asifabad, Gadwal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up several measures and schemes for the women and children in the State. “Mothers not being healthy has the risk of children born also being not healthy. That’s why the Chief Minister has come up with steps that extends support to pregnant women at an early stage,” she said.

Health Minister E. Rajender stressed on preventive measures than spending huge amounts on treatment. “All efforts of the State government are focused not on treatment but on preventing health issues and supporting with different schemes,” he said. Telangana has become a model state for others in the country in providing healthcare, he said.

Rajender recalled that when he as Finance Minister was preparing the first budget of Telangana, the Chief Minister insisted that the budget should reflect people and their lives.

Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare, M.Jagadeeshwar, Joint Director, Anuradha, NIN Director, Dr Hemalatha and Unicef’s nutrition specialist, Cathy Tiwari also participated in the launch programme.

