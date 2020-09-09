TS LAWCET application date extended

On Wednesday, TS LAWCET and PGLCET convener Prof GB Reddy said the decision to enable registration of application forms was taken considering requests of many candidates

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for registration and submission of online application forms for TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2020 has been extended with a late fee of Rs 4,000 up to September 20.

On Wednesday, TS LAWCET and PGLCET convener Prof GB Reddy said the decision to enable registration of application forms was taken considering requests of many candidates who have already made payment of fee and to give a last chance for candidates to apply for TS LAWCET and PGLCET.

