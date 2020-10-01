TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall tickets out

A total of 30,310 candidates have registered for TS LAWCET and PGLCET which will be conducted on October 9 at 67 test centres across Telugu States

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for the Telangana State LAWCET and PGLCET can download their hall tickets from the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

A total of 30,310 candidates have registered for TS LAWCET and PGLCET which will be conducted on October 9 at 67 test centres including 63 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

The entrance test for three-year LLB course will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon, and for five-year integrated LLB degree course and PGLCET will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

