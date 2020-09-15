TS Legislative Council okays Revenue Bills

KCR says new revenue Act is to protect 96% of lands that have clear titles

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the new Revenue Act seeks to protect 96 per cent of the lands in the State that had clear titles and observed that it would be unwise to put off the revolutionary land reforms brought in by the State government just on account of the four per cent of lands that were under litigation or had irregularities.

“Let us first protect the lands with clear titles from any irregularities in future. The remaining lands which have issues are minimal that can be tackled later,” the Chief Minister said, replying to the discussion on four Revenue Bills in the Legislative Council. The Bills were later passed unanimously by the House.

Speaking at length about the new Revenue Act, the Chief Minister traced the evolution of the issue of land rights and transfer of titles during different regimes right from the rule of Mughals and how the Patel and Patwari system had been abolished.

Pointing out that the Village Revenue officers (VROs) system, which was abolished by his government prior to the introduction of the Bills, was brought in 2007, he said after formation of the State in 2014, land rates in Telangana had sky-rocketed across the State leading to clandestine operations and the emergence of land mafias.

VRO system lost relevance

“The VRO system had lost its relevance. They misused their power and we can’t be mute spectators. But there are people who say that we are bringing the Act to favour a few landlords. But there are no landlords in the State since there are only 0.11 per cent farmers who have more than 50 acres of lands that too in the form of orchards etc. Over 98.38 per cent of farmers have landholdings less than 10 acres,” he said.

Out of the 60.90 lakh pattadars, about 39.52 lakh have land holdings of 2.5 acres, 4.70 lakh between 2.50-3 acres, 11.08 lakh between 3-5 acres, 3.49 lakh between 5-7.5 acres and 1.15 lakh between 7.5-10 acres, the Chief Minister said.

“We have been able to distribute Rs 7,279 crore through electronic transfer to 60.95 lakh farmers whose total land holdings amount to 150.12 lakh acres as per the Vanakalm 2020 Rythu Bandhu details. There are no problems in the distribution of assistance to these farmers, which means that this data is correct. This also gives us the confidence that the land records to this extent are perfect, and we can go ahead with the implementation of the new Revenue Act,” he said.

Allaying fears of the Opposition, he said that new Act would help in achieving a corruption-free, hassle-free registration, mutation and up-gradation through the Dharani portal. He said the portal would be activated soon for the public to access data pertaining to land records of the entire State. He stated that the entire registration process would be carried out digitally with people required to visit offices of the Sub-Registrar or the Mandal Revenue Officer only once, that too through prior appointment.

The Chief Minister said that people can visit either the MRO or the Sub-registrar office based on their property type on paying the charges in advance. The land rates for the entire State would be fixed and available in the Dharani portal. The entire registration process would be completed after submitting necessary documents, and land records would be updated real-time accordingly. The MROs would have no discretionary powers whatsoever, he said.

