TS making giant strides in power sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government allocated Rs 10,416 crore for the power sector, which saw remarkable achievements in the past six years. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in his Budget speech at the Assembly on Sunday, pointed out that Telangana was the number one State in the country in per capita electricity consumption, which was the main indicator for development.

“The per capita electricity consumption in Telangana is 1,896 units, while the national average is 1,181 units,” he said, adding that this speaks volumes of the magnificent progress achieved in the power sector.

In the 58-year history of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the maximum demand recorded was 13,162 MW, while Telangana, after attaining Statehood, recorded 13,168 MW, the Minister said. “Despite the huge demand, we are able to supply uninterrupted power to consumers without any outages even for a second. This is the sign of success in the power sector,” he said.

He said after the State formation, the TRS government achieved many remarkable successes in the power sector. “In the initial years, the biggest challenge faced by government was power crisis. Long power cuts and deficit power adversely affected all sectors, and this became the main hindrance for Telangana’s growth,” Harish said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took this up as a challenge.

The government conceptualised and implemented short-, medium- and long-term strategies. “As a result of this, within a short span, Telangana overcame its power problems. Today, we are able to supply 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to all sectors. It is a matter of pride that Telangana is the only State in the country to supply 24 hours free electricity to farmers,” he said.

