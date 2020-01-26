TS’ Meghana goes down in final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttler Meghana Reddy went down to Uttar Pradesh’s Mansi Singh in straight games in the final to settle for a second place in the Yonex Sunrise All India Junior Ranking U-19 badminton championship held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The SAI Gopichand National Academy student lost 10-21, 14-21. Earlier, the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Intermediate student defeated West Bengal’s Uthasav Palit 21-19, 22-20 in semifinals and got the better of Punjab’s Radhika Sharma 21-7, 14-21, 22-20 in quarterfinals. She has been selected to represent India in the international tournaments to be held at Dutch and Germany.

