TS Ministers perform pujas at different gopurams, mandapams at Yadadri

Hyderabad: Many Ministers, MLAs and other elected public representatives performed Mahakumbha Samprokshana at different Gopurams and mandapams atop the Yadadri hill and participated in the historic occasion.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy performed Kalasha pujas at East Rajagopuram as part of the Mahakumbha Samprokshana.

“I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for letting me to be part of this historic occasion. Yadadri will now emerge as a unique pilgrimage centre in South India,” said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, who performed pujas at the Sri Visvaksena mandapam.

“Blessed to witness history in making. Attended and prayed at Maha Samprokshana Yagam at Yadadri. CM KCR Garu has opened the doors for an enchanting spiritual journey and pilgrimage. Yadadri will be a landmark of spiritual journey and architectural work across the Globe,” tweeted MLC K Kavitha.

“Devotees have been eagerly waiting for this occasion and I consider it a privilege to perform pujas at the Tritala Gopuram on this auspicious,” said BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar.

Panchayatraj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao performed Mahakumbha Samprokshana at East Prakara Mandapam. “Renovation of Yadadri is unbelievable,” said Dayakar Rao.

“Unimaginable feeling!! How fortunate are we all to be witnessing this historic moment of Maha Kumbha Samprokshana at Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple by our beloved visionary CM Sir Sri KCR garu. Watching the proceedings with moist eyes,” tweeted MP J Santosh Kumar.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, who performed pujas at a mandapam, accompanied the Chief Minister during the procession of presiding deities from Balalayam to the main temple.

