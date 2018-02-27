TS ministers, public representatives give up FISS benefits

By | Published: 12:29 am

Karimnagar: Several Ministers, MPs and legislators responded positively to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call on Monday urging well-to-do farmers to give up claim on the Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme (FISS).

In order to extend financial support to farmers, the government decided to give Rs 4,000 per acre (Rs 8,000 for two crops). An amount of Rs 12,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, he said.

If someone does not want the assistance, they can give it up, the Chief Minister said, addressing the FCCs regional conference held at Ambedkar stadium here on Monday.

Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Etala Rajender, T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Thummala Nageshwara Rao, MPs K Kavitha, Balka Suman, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Nagesh (Adilabad), Pasnuri Dayakar, BB Patil, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Bhanu Prakash, and MLAs Gangula Kamalakar, S Ramalinga Reddy, Kova Laxmi, Rekha Naik, Jeevan Reddy and others announced they would not avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Chief Minister thanked them for coming forward to give up the benefit.